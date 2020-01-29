The Most Popular Super Bowl Food In Every State

What are the MOST POPULAR Super Bowl FOODS in Misouri and Illinois?

A new study found the most popular Super Bowl food in every state, based on Google searches and a survey of more than 1,200 people.

And cocktail weenies won the most states, with 11.

It's mostly because all the different types of dips really split the vote:  Seven layer dip won seven states including Illinois . . . Buffalo chicken dip won six . . . blue cheese dip won three . . . beer cheese dip won two . . . and lobster dip and hot cheese dip both won one.

Missouri's most popular Super Bowl food are Potato Skins.

And on a related note, Bush's Beans just set a Guinness World Record by making a 1,087-pound batch of seven-layer dip.  It was donated to a charity to be distributed. 

