A new study found the most popular Super Bowl food in every state, based on Google searches and a survey of more than 1,200 people.

And cocktail weenies won the most states, with 11.

It's mostly because all the different types of dips really split the vote: Seven layer dip won seven states including Illinois . . . Buffalo chicken dip won six . . . blue cheese dip won three . . . beer cheese dip won two . . . and lobster dip and hot cheese dip both won one.

Missouri's most popular Super Bowl food are Potato Skins.

And on a related note, Bush's Beans just set a Guinness World Record by making a 1,087-pound batch of seven-layer dip. It was donated to a charity to be distributed.

