The Most Popular Recipes States Are Googling During Lockdown

Everyone's cooking more because of the lockdown. So someone looked through Google Trends to see which recipe each state has been searching for more than usual since the crisis began...

1. The most common recipe we've been googling more is for "hamburgers" or "hamburger meat." It's the top search in 12 states including MISSOURI.

2. "Bread" is the top search in six states . . . Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, South Dakota, and Washington. And "cornbread" is #1 in Mississippi.

3. Various "chicken" recipes ranked first in five states . . . Alabama, Georgia, Hawaii, Rhode Island, and Tennessee.

4. "Salmon" is #1 in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, and New Jersey.

5. In Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana, the top search is for "cinnamon roll" recipes.

6. Vermont and all its maple syrup has people searching for new ways to make "pancakes." And people in Utah are getting fancy by making "crêpes."

7. And in ILLINOIS, people are Googling reciopes for "pork tenderloin".

Here are a few more that are unique: Arizona is making lemonade . . . in California, snickerdoodles . . . Wisconsin loves ham . . . in Louisiana, crawfish étouffée . . . in New York, the Passover dish charoset . . . and the #1 recipe for people in Washington D.C. is . . . margaritas.

Click Here to see more.