The Most Popular Hard Seltzer In Every State During The Quarantine

A new study analyzed Google searches in every state over the last two weeks of March to figure out what hard seltzers people are the most in to during this quarantine.

And it isn't a surprise, but White Claw was the most popular in 34 states, including Missouri and Illinois.

It's been a tough year for the people at Corona, so this is good news: Their brand new hard seltzer was on top in seven states.

And a shout-out to the people of Indiana keeping it nice and filthy: Their top hard seltzer is Four Loko's.

