A new study found the most popular Halloween candy in every state by analyzing Google searches.

And it found the top candy in 25 states is something chocolate, and the top candy in the other 25 states is something that's not chocolate.

Overall, the candy that won the most states is Starburst . . . it's number one in six states. Kit Kats and Nestle Crunch bars are second, with four states each.

The most popular Halloween candy in Missouri is NERDS, while people in Illinois like Kit Kats.

