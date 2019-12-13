The Most Popular Christmas Cookies In Each State

General Mills just figured out the most popular Christmas cookie in every state by analyzing all of the traffic to their three main recipe websites: BettyCrocker.com, Pillsbury.com, and Tablespoon.com.

The most popular cookies are Peanut Butter Blossoms, which won seven states. Sugar Cookie M&M Bars came in second, with five states.

Sugar Cookie Cutouts, Spritz Cookies, Italian Christmas Cookies, and Christmas Crinkle Cookies each won four states.

"Cake Mix Gooey Butter Cookies" are popular in Missouri, while "Easy Spritz Cookies" are popular in Illinois.

