June is National Candy Month, so CandyStore.com just shared the most popular candy in every state based on sales numbers.

And the results are kind of surprising . . . mainly because Reese's Peanut Butter Cups did so poorly. They were only number one in seven states, which put them in third place. And Reese's Pieces didn't win a single state.

Anyway, here are the results...

M&M's, 13 states including ILLINOIS . . . Skittles, 10 states . . . Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, seven states . . . Sour Patch Kids, four states . . . Snickers, four states . . . Jolly Ranchers, three states . . . Starburst, two states . . . Twix, two states . . . Kit Kat, two states inlcuding MISSOURI . . . Swedish Fish, just one state with Kentucky . . . Milky Way, just one state with New Hampshire . . . and Hershey's Bar, just one state with Michigan.

Click Here to see more.