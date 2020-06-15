The Most Popular Candy In Every State
What is the most popular CANDY in Missouri and Illinois?
June is National Candy Month, so CandyStore.com just shared the most popular candy in every state based on sales numbers.
And the results are kind of surprising . . . mainly because Reese's Peanut Butter Cups did so poorly. They were only number one in seven states, which put them in third place. And Reese's Pieces didn't win a single state.
Anyway, here are the results...
M&M's, 13 states including ILLINOIS . . . Skittles, 10 states . . . Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, seven states . . . Sour Patch Kids, four states . . . Snickers, four states . . . Jolly Ranchers, three states . . . Starburst, two states . . . Twix, two states . . . Kit Kat, two states inlcuding MISSOURI . . . Swedish Fish, just one state with Kentucky . . . Milky Way, just one state with New Hampshire . . . and Hershey's Bar, just one state with Michigan.
