The Most Handsome Cities In America

A website called GroomingLounge.com just released a list of the MOST HANDSOME cities in the U.S.

Their rankings are based on how much the average man spends on personal care products and shaving products, and the average fitness level in the city.

And based on that, the handsomest city in the country is Arlington, Virginia.

The rest of the top 10 are: Boise, Idaho . . . Madison, Wisconsin . . . Seattle . . . Portland, Oregon . . . Lincoln, Nebraska . . . Denver . . . Scottsdale, Arizona . . . St. Petersburg, Florida . . . and Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Click Here to see more.