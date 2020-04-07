The Most Delivered Foods Right Now

Food deliveries are obviously HUGE right now, and according to Uber Eats, their orders have gone up 30% since mid-March.

They also shared the foods that people in 35 different states have ordered the most. And while there's some variety in here, it's clear the most popular thing to have delivered right now is . . . FRENCH FRIES.

Fries are the most delivered food in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

Some of the other most popular foods are pad Thai, burritos, and crab rangoon.

The drinks that people are ordering the most are: Soda . . . Thai iced tea . . . horchata . . . iced coffee . . . and lemonade.

And the desserts people are ordering the most are tiramisu . . . baklava . . . cheesecake . . . banana pudding . . . and churros.

