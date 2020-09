What are the most "adventurous" EVERYDAY foods you can find in grocery stores?

A survey asked 2,000 people. Here are the top answers...

1. Oysters.

2. Calamari.

3. Anchovies.

4. Hot sauce.

5. Blue cheese.

6. Quinoa.

7. Tofu.

8. Eggplant.

9. Olives.

10. Avocado.

