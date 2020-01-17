There's a NEW diet trending in Google searches. It's called the Military Diet, although it's not affiliated with any branch of the armed forces and it's not backed by any science. But it promises people they'll lose up to 10 pounds a week, so people are into it.

Here's how it works...

1. You follow a strict, low calorie meal plan for three days. It includes small portions of foods like toast, eggs, vegetables, and a nightly scoop of vanilla ice cream. Also, one of the days includes two HOT DOGS.

2. Then you take four days off where you eat your normal way.

3. Repeat.

So does it work? A doctor says it probably will help some people lose weight, since you're eating less than 1,500 calories for your three days on the diet, but it's not nutritious, and it's not sustainable, so you'll almost certainly put the weight back on.

