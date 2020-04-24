The Healthiest Way To Brew Coffee

A new 20-year-long study out of Sweden found that coffee is good for your health and can even help you LIVE LONGER, but only if you brew it with a FILTER.

If you use a French press, or drink unfiltered coffee, it leaves in chemicals that can raise your triglyceride and bad cholesterol levels.

The researchers found that filtered coffee was linked to a 15% lower risk of death, and between a 12% and 20% lower risk of death from heart disease.

