The Grocery Stores That Will Be Open On Thanksgiving Day
It's not even Halloween, but we wanted you to be ready EARLY for Thanksgiving.
Delish.com just posted an article about all the grocery stores that will be OPEN on Thanksgiving this year...
Acme Markets: Most stores open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Albertson's: Some stores open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Cub Foods: Most stores should be open 24 hours that day.
Fairway Market: Most stores open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Food Lion: All stores open regular hours.
The Fresh Market: All stores open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hannaford: Some stores open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Some stores are closed.)
Harris Teeter: All stores open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
H-E-B: All stores open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Hy-Vee: Some stores close at 2 p.m.
Kroger: Many stores open 24 hours. Some stores open 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Ralphs: Most stores open 5 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Rite Aid: Most stores open. Call for hours.
Safeway: All stores open. Call for hours.
Save Mart: Most stores should be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sprouts Farmers Market: All stores open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Stop & Shop: Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey stores open until 5 p.m.
Wegmans: Most stores open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Massachusetts locations will remain closed.
Whole Foods: Many stores open 7 a.m., closing as early as 2 p.m. Call for hours.
Winn-Dixie: Many (but not all!) stores should be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
And here are the ones that will be CLOSED...
Aldi
BJ's Wholesale Club
Costco
Giant Eagle
Publix
Sam's Club
Save Mart
Target
Trader Joe's
Walmart
