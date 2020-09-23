The Grocery Stores That Will Be Open On Thanksgiving Day

Delish.com just posted an article about all the grocery stores that will be OPEN on Thanksgiving this year...

Acme Markets: Most stores open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Albertson's: Some stores open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cub Foods: Most stores should be open 24 hours that day.

Fairway Market: Most stores open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Food Lion: All stores open regular hours.

The Fresh Market: All stores open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hannaford: Some stores open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Some stores are closed.)

Harris Teeter: All stores open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

H-E-B: All stores open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hy-Vee: Some stores close at 2 p.m.

Kroger: Many stores open 24 hours. Some stores open 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ralphs: Most stores open 5 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Rite Aid: Most stores open. Call for hours.

Safeway: All stores open. Call for hours.

Save Mart: Most stores should be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sprouts Farmers Market: All stores open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stop & Shop: Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey stores open until 5 p.m.

Wegmans: Most stores open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Massachusetts locations will remain closed.

Whole Foods: Many stores open 7 a.m., closing as early as 2 p.m. Call for hours.

Winn-Dixie: Many (but not all!) stores should be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

And here are the ones that will be CLOSED...

Aldi

BJ's Wholesale Club

Costco

Giant Eagle

Publix

Sam's Club

Save Mart

Target

Trader Joe's

Walmart

Click Here to see more.