The Foods We Hated As Kids But Like Now
What food did you HATE as a kid but LIKE now?
October 14, 2020
Name a food you HATED as a kid but would gladly eat now. A survey of 2,000 Americans found the ten most common foods kids hate but adults like.
And, of course, vegetables dominate the list...
1. Asparagus. 31% of people hated it as a kid, but like it now.
2. Brussels sprouts, 30%.
3. Broccoli, 27%.
4. Spinach, 21%.
5. Green beans, 19%.
6. Fish, 19%.
7. Avocados, 18%.
8. Eggs, 15%.
9. Greek yogurt, 14%.
10. Bacon. Around 1 in 8 people said they hated it as kids, but not anymore.
A few more that ranked lower were whole wheat bread . . . cottage cheese . . . mustard . . . and any type of chicken that WASN'T a chicken nugget.
