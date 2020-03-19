The Foods That Have Stayed On Store Shelves
Here's what has remained on the shelves since the coronavirus outbreak.
March 19, 2020
A website compiled a bunch of people's social media pictures to put together a list of the foods that no one wanted, even now...
1. Frozen pizzas with pineapple or with cauliflower and broccoli crusts.
2. Cans of Manhattan Clam Chowder soup in a New England grocery store.
3. Hot Tamales-flavored Peeps.
4. Baby Shark cereal.
5. Aquafina water.
6. Gluten-free battered halibut.
7. Unsalted potato chips.
8. And, of course, Corona beer.
