The Foods That Have Stayed On Store Shelves

A website compiled a bunch of people's social media pictures to put together a list of the foods that no one wanted, even now...

1. Frozen pizzas with pineapple or with cauliflower and broccoli crusts.

2. Cans of Manhattan Clam Chowder soup in a New England grocery store.

3. Hot Tamales-flavored Peeps.

4. Baby Shark cereal.

5. Aquafina water.

6. Gluten-free battered halibut.

7. Unsalted potato chips.

8. And, of course, Corona beer.

Click Here to see more.