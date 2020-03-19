The Foods That Have Stayed On Store Shelves

Here's what has remained on the shelves since the coronavirus outbreak.

March 19, 2020
Tim Convy
shelves

(Getty Images)

A website compiled a bunch of people's social media pictures to put together a list of the foods that no one wanted, even now...

1.  Frozen pizzas with pineapple or with cauliflower and broccoli crusts.

2.  Cans of Manhattan Clam Chowder soup in a New England grocery store.

3.  Hot Tamales-flavored Peeps.

4.  Baby Shark cereal.

5.  Aquafina water.

6.  Gluten-free battered halibut.

7.  Unsalted potato chips.

8.  And, of course, Corona beer. 

