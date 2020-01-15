The Foods Celebrities Hate

"Us Weekly" collected quotes from various celebrities about the foods they hate...

Jennifer Aniston: Caviar. "You can't acquire that taste no matter how many people say that."

Khloe Kardashian: Pork. "I would for sure rather gain 10 pounds [than eat pork]."

Chrissy Teigen: Hummus. "Hummus has to be the most overrated snack category food alive."

Zendaya: Veggies. "I am a vegetarian who doesn't like vegetables too much. Makes it challenging."

Ice-T: Black coffee. He tried it for the first time in 2018 and said, quote, "I can pretty much tell you this will be the last time I'll ever drink black coffee."

Shawn Mendes: Tomatoes. "[They] ruin everything."

Jimmy Fallon: Mayonnaise. "It makes me want to vomit."

Gordon Ramsay: Airplane food. "I worked for airlines for 10 years, so I know where this food's been and where it goes, and how long it took before it got on board."

Kelly Clarkson: Brussels sprouts. "I love and eat every kind of vegetable, but not that one."

Michelle Obama: Beets. "[I'm] not a fan."

Gwyneth Paltrow: Spray cheese. "Not my kind of party."

