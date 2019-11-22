The Cost Of Your Thanksgiving Day Meal

According to the study, it should only cost you $48.91 to serve 10 people at Thanksgiving. That's up only one cent from last year.

So what can you buy for that money? Their dinner includes a 16-pound turkey . . . stuffing . . . sweet potatoes . . . rolls with butter . . . peas . . . cranberries . . . a veggie tray . . . pumpkin pie with whipped cream . . . milk . . . and coffee.

And if you want to add ham, russet potatoes, and green beans to your dinner, that adds another $13.41 to the overall cost, taking your dinner up to $62.32.

