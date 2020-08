The Comfort Foods We Are Eating To Deal With The Pandemic

A new survey asked people which "comfort foods" they've leaned on the most to deal with their pandemic stress...

1. Potato chips. 62% of us have had them in the last few months.

2. Ice cream, 59%.

3. Chocolate or candy, 58%.

4. Pizza, 56%.

5. Mac-and-cheese, 51%.

6. Pasta, 46%.

7. Mashed potatoes, 46%.

8. Chicken noodle soup, 36%.

Three out of four people said they're eating more comfort foods now than EVER before. And over a third of us are eating them at least once a day.

