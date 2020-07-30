The Comfort Foods We Are Eating To Deal With The Pandemic

What COMFORT FOODS are you eating to deal with the pandemic?

July 30, 2020
Tim Convy
Tim Convy
chicken soup

(Photo by Richard B. Levine)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A new survey asked people which "comfort foods" they've leaned on the most to deal with their pandemic stress...

1.  Potato chips.  62% of us have had them in the last few months.

2.  Ice cream, 59%.

3.  Chocolate or candy, 58%.

4.  Pizza, 56%.

5.  Mac-and-cheese, 51%.

6.  Pasta, 46%.

7.  Mashed potatoes, 46%.

8.  Chicken noodle soup, 36%.

Three out of four people said they're eating more comfort foods now than EVER before.  And over a third of us are eating them at least once a day. 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
comfort
foods
eating
To
deal
with
pandemic
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim