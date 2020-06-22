Apparently the Internet has been arguing about the best way to make a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. And if you're wondering, "How many ways are there?" . . . the answer is at least THREE.

Most people take two pieces of bread . . . add peanut butter to one side . . . jelly to the other . . . slap them together . . . and call it a day.

Another way is to put the peanut butter AND jelly on one piece of bread, then toss the second piece of plain bread on top. Apparently that one's popular too. But some people say those methods don't always yield the best results.

Instead, they say to put a little bit of peanut butter on BOTH pieces of bread first to act as a barrier, which prevents the jelly from soaking into the bread and making it soggy.

Click Here to see more.

In related news, a recent survey asked 9,000 Americans if they prefer creamy or crunchy peanut butter. And CREAMY was the clear winner. 55% prefer creamy . . . 31% said crunchy . . . 4% like both equally . . . and 10% of us never eat peanut butter.

Men are slightly more likely to enjoy crunchy than women.

Click Here to see more.