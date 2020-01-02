The Best Hangover Foods

Here are the best options for what to eat and drink if you’re nursing a post-New Year’s hangover:

Black currants

Research suggests that black currants, the vitamin C-rich fruit loaded with antioxidants, are the ultimate hangover helper said to assist the body in breaking down alcohol.

Tomato juice

Here’s a convincing reason to opt for a virgin Bloody Mary. The compounds naringenin and lycopene found in tomatoes could help reduce hangover symptoms like headache and fatigue. Research suggests that tomato juice can accelerate the rate that enzymes break down alcohol.

Pedialyte

Adults have raved about using the electrolyte-laden drink after indulging too much. Pedialyte contains added sodium, potassium and sugar that can help replenish the body of lost electrolytes when you’re dehydrated. The brand, marketed for children, has been targeting the drinking-aged crowd in recent years. Pedialyte put out fizzy powder packets last year during New Year’s Eve in cherry and grape flavors.

Avocado

The popular green fruit spread over toast contains compounds that are said to help protect against liver damage, according to a study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry. The ubiquitous fruit seen around brunch menus is also loaded with potassium, which is depleted during heavy drinking.

Bananas

Potassium is key in helping the body build up its electrolytes. The yellow fruit is also high in fiber and slow-digesting carbohydrates that can help stabilize blood sugar levels.

Eggs

Bellying up to a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich might not be a bad idea. Eggs are rich in protein and cysteine, an amino acid that helps the body produce the antioxidant glutathione, which is depleted when you drink.

Honey

The high fructose in honey has been proven to assist with hangovers. A study of more than 50 adults revealed that a spoonful of the sweet topping could help the body expel alcohol faster.

Crackers

Fast-acting carbs like bread and crackers can spike blood sugar during a hangover since it goes down when the liver processes alcohol. Eating saltine crackers or carbs, in general, can bring up blood sugar.

