The Best Condiments At Different Fast Food Places

Buzzfeed asked people to vote on the best condiments at six different fast food places. Here are the results...

1. McDonald's. Sweet N' Sour sauce got the most votes. The special sauce they put on Big Macs was a close second.

2. Subway. Their Chipotle Southwest sauce won. Honey Mustard and Sweet Onion tied for second.

3. Taco Bell. Their "Mild" sauce got twice as many votes as their "Hot" sauce, which took second. "Fire" was third.

4. KFC. Their "Finger Lickin' Good Sauce" beat their Ranch and Honey Barbecue.

5. Chick-fil-A. Their classic "Chick-fil-A Sauce" crushed. Polynesian sauce was a distant second.

6. Chipotle. There's a debate online if this is really a "condiment," but their guacamole ranked first. As far as salsas go, their Roasted Chili-Corn salsa got the most votes.

