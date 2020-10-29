The Best And Worst Halloween Candies Ranked By Dietitians

As Halloween creeps even closer, we're all ready to enjoy some sweet treats, and "TODAY" Food was curious to know: How do the candies on our Bracketween list compare in terms of nutritional value? They tapped the nutritional experts to find out.

They presented their "Sweet Sixteen" to two nutrition experts, Mia Syn, registered dietitian nutritionist, and Brigid Titgemeier, a functional nutrition registered dietitian, and asked them to share their top three picks for the BEST and the WORST candies to eat this Halloween:

- York Peppermint Patties

- 3 Musketeers

- Mounds

- Almond Joy

- Twix

- Reese's

- M&M's

- Skittles

- Milky Way

- Snickers

- Twizzlers

- Starburst

- 100 Grand

- Baby Ruth

- PayDay

- Butterfinger

The healthiest Halloween candy options...

Syn's top 3 picks:

- PayDay

- Twizzlers

- York Peppermint Patties

Titgemeier's top 3 picks:

York Peppermint Patties

100 Grand

PayDay

The least Halloween healthy candy options...

Syn's bottom 3 picks:

3 Musketeers

Mounds

Skittles

Titgemeier's bottom 3 picks:

M&M's

Skittles

Starburst

Remember, it's OK to enjoy Halloween candy — just do it mindfully.

