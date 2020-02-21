The Best And Worst Fast Food Dipping Sauces

A writer at Thrillist.com just ranked 18 major fast food chains SOLELY on how their best DIPPING SAUCE compares to everyone else.

The best dipping sauces are...

Culver's Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce . . . Chick-fil-A Sauce . . . Raising Cane's Sauce . . . McDonald's Honey Mustard . . . and Whataburger Spicy Ketchup.

And the worst dipping sauces are...

Carl's Jr. Sweet and Bold BBQ . . . In-N-Out Burger Spread . . . Burger King Ranch . . . KFC Finger Lickin' Good Sauce . . . White Castle Zesty Zing . . . and Long John Silver's Cocktail Sauce.

