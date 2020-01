A new survey found the beers that people watching the Super Bowl are most likely to drink, and there really aren't many surprises...

1. Bud Light.

2. Budweiser.

3. Corona.

4. Samuel Adams.

5. Coors Light.

6. Miller Lite.

7. Blue Moon.

8. Heineken.

9. Michelob Ultra.

10. Stella Artois.

