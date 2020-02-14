The Average Cost Of A First Date

A new poll for Valentine's Day found the average American spends $697 on dates each year. For women, the average is $499.96, and for men, it's $861.29. And the average first date costs $77.

75% of people think it's more expensive to be in a relationship than it is to be single though. And one in 10 Americans currently have dating-related DEBT. One in three people have even turned down a date to save money.

Click Here to see more.