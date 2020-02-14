The Average Cost Of A First Date

Here's what the average cost is for a FIRST DATE.

February 14, 2020
Tim Convy
Tim Convy
dining out

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A new poll for Valentine's Day found the average American spends $697 on dates each year.  For women, the average is $499.96, and for men, it's $861.29.  And the average first date costs $77.

75% of people think it's more expensive to be in a relationship than it is to be single though.  And one in 10 Americans currently have dating-related DEBT.  One in three people have even turned down a date to save money. 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
Y98 Morning Show
average
cost
FIRST
date