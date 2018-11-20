The Thanksgiving Foods We Are Most Looking Forward To Eating

A survey on Buzzfeed asked people for their opinions on different Thanksgiving foods, and believe it or not, the type of PIE that the most people want is APPLE. It got 42% of the vote, versus 39% for pumpkin and 19% for pecan.

The survey also found people would rather have regular green beans than green bean casserole, and they're split 50-50 on stuffing versus mac and cheese.

Click Here to see more.