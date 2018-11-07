Thanksgiving-Flavored Ice Cream

Salt & Straw just rolled out their Thanksgiving flavors, and they aren't QUITE as extreme as those Halloween ones, but they're still not like normal ice cream. The flavors are . . .

1. Salted Caramel Thanksgiving Turkey, with turkey fat and skin mixed in.

2. Sweet Potato Casserole with Maple Pecans.

3. Roasted Cranberry Sauce Sorbet.

4. Roasted Peach and Sage Cornbread Stuffing.

5. And Spiced Goat Cheese and Pumpkin Pie.

