Taco Bell's "Party Pack" Nachos
Taco Bell has new PARTY PACK NACHOS!
September 17, 2019
Taco Bell is testing giant boxes of "party pack" nachos right now in Birmingham, Alabama. Let's hope they hit area Taco Bells very soon!
