Taco Bell's Menu Ranked

A food writer just ranked all 53 menu items at Taco Bell from best to worst.

February 21, 2019
Tim Convy

(Photo by Jaimie Duplass/Dreamstime.com)

A writer for Thrillist just put out a list ranking all 53 menu items at Taco Bell.  He also did the rankings a few years back, but there were only 47 items back then.

His top five items are:  Soft Taco . . . Mexican Pizza . . . Shredded Chicken Mini Quesadilla . . . Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco Supreme . . . and Cinnamon Twists.

And his bottom five are:  Hash Browns . . . Caramel Apple Empanada . . . Sausage Flatbread . . . Cheesy Roll-Up . . . and Power Menu Burrito.

The biggest surprise might be where Taco Bell's popular Nacho Fries landed . . . he ranked them 47th out of 53 items.

