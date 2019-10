Because there was a stolen base in the World Series, everyone in the country can get a free Doritos Locos Taco at Taco Bell today between 2:00 P.M. and 6:00 P.M.

Click Here to see more.

And Del Taco is drafting off that promotion and also giving away free tacos today, but they're doing it at any time of the day.

Click Here to see more.