Taco Bell Is Cutting Several Menu Items

Taco Bell just announced they're cutting nine menu items next month, and while the original Doritos Locos Taco survived, its two spin-offs are GONE: The Cool Ranch and Fiery versions.

Taco Bell is also cutting the Double Decker Taco . . . Beefy Mini Quesadilla . . . Chips and Salsa . . . Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller . . . Double Tostada . . . Power Menu Burrito . . . and XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito.

Click Here to see more.