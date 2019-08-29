Taco Bell Is Cutting Several Menu Items
Taco Bell is getting rid of...
August 29, 2019
Taco Bell just announced they're cutting nine menu items next month, and while the original Doritos Locos Taco survived, its two spin-offs are GONE: The Cool Ranch and Fiery versions.
Taco Bell is also cutting the Double Decker Taco . . . Beefy Mini Quesadilla . . . Chips and Salsa . . . Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller . . . Double Tostada . . . Power Menu Burrito . . . and XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito.
