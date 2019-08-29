Taco Bell Is Cutting Several Menu Items

Taco Bell is getting rid of...

August 29, 2019
Tim Convy

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Taco Bell just announced they're cutting nine menu items next month, and while the original Doritos Locos Taco survived, its two spin-offs are GONE:  The Cool Ranch and Fiery versions.

Taco Bell is also cutting the Double Decker Taco . . . Beefy Mini Quesadilla . . . Chips and Salsa . . . Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller . . . Double Tostada . . . Power Menu Burrito . . . and XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito.

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
Taco Bell
cutting
menu
items
Courtney & Company