"USA Today" has the Super Bowl odds for every NFL playoff contender, and it stretches from the New Orleans Saints who have the BEST odds to the Cleveland Browns, who have the worst, but who, incredibly, are actually still in the hunt.

Here's each team, their record, and their odds...

1. New Orleans Saints, 12-2, Clinched Playoff Spot, Super Bowl Odds: 8/5

2. L.A. Rams, 11-3, Clinched Playoff Spot, Super Bowl Odds: 9/2

3. Kansas City Chiefs, 11-3, Clinched Playoff Spot, Super Bowl Odds: 6/1

4. L.A. Chargers, 11-3, Clinched Playoff Spot, Super Bowl Odds: 7/1

5. New England Patriots, 9-5, Playoff Chances: 98.8%, Super Bowl Odds: 8/1

6. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8-5-1, Playoff Chances: 76.3%, Super Bowl Odds: 14/1

7. Houston Texans, 10-4, Playoff Chances: 99.6%, Super Bowl Odds: 14/1

8. Chicago Bears, 10-4, Clinched Playoff Spot, Super Bowl Odds: 16/1

9. Dallas Cowboys, 8-6, Playoff Chances: 93.6%, Super Bowl Odds: 20/1

10. Seattle Seahawks, 8-6, Playoff Chances: 96.1%, Super Bowl Odds: 25/1

11. Minnesota Vikings, 7-6-1, Playoff Chances: 61.1%, Super Bowl Odds: 30/1

12. Baltimore Ravens, 8-6, Playoff Chances: 39.4%, Super Bowl Odds: 40/1

13. Indianapolis Colts, 8-6, Playoff Chances: 38.9%, Super Bowl Odds: 80/1

14. Philadelphia Eagles, 7-7, Playoff Chances: 33.1%, Super Bowl Odds: 100/1

15. Tennessee Titans, 8-6, Playoff Chances: 41.6%, Super Bowl Odds: 100/1

16. Carolina Panthers, 6-8, Playoff Chances: 1.1%, Super Bowl Odds: 500/1

17. Washington Redskins, 7-7, Playoff Chances: 14.8%, Super Bowl Odds: 500/1

18. Miami Dolphins, 7-7, Playoff Chances: 5.3%, Super Bowl Odds: 1,000/1

19. Cleveland Browns, 6-7-1, Playoff Chances: Less than 1%, Super Bowl Odds: 5,000/1

