This Sunday is National Potato Day.  So a new survey asked people about our unwavering LOVE for French fries and potato chips.

According to the results less than 1% of us DON'T like fries.  Out of 1,000 people surveyed, only EIGHT said they don't like them.  So that's 0.8%.

Overall, people said curly fries are their favorite type of fry, followed by standard cut . . . waffle fries . . . potato wedges . . . sweet potato fries . . . crinkle cut way down in 6th place . . . shoestring fries . . . and tater tots.

Here are three more results from the survey...

1.  McDonald's still has our favorite fast food fries with 34% of the vote.  Arby's is second with 13% . . . Five Guys, just over 10% . . . Chick-fil-A, 10% . . . and Wendy's barely beat Burger King for fifth place.  They both got about 9% of the vote.

2.  Our favorite brand of potato chips is Lay's with 33% of the vote, followed by Pringles, 19% and Ruffles, 18%. 

3.  Fries are our favorite way to eat potatoes, but just barely.  Mashed potatoes were a close second, followed by baked potatoes, hash browns, and potato salad. 

