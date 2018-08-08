Subway's Sandwiches Ranked

The website Thrillist.com just ranked the main 15 sandwiches at Subway from best to worst.

The rankings aren't based on anything scientific, or even any sort of real consensus, they just seem to be one guy's opinion.

His pick for the top sandwich is the Spicy Italian, which is pepperoni, salami, and cheese.

Turkey Breast is second . . . Roast Beef is third . . . Subway Club is fourth . . . and Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki is fifth.

The rest of the list is: Cold Cut Combo . . . Ham . . . Italian B.M.T. . . . Chicken and Bacon Ranch Melt . . . Oven-Roasted Chicken . . . Steak and Cheese . . . Tuna . . . Meatball . . . Veggie Delite . . . and Rotisserie-Style Chicken.

