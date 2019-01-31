A new survey asked people to name some of the strange snack food combos they've tried, or that they like to eat regularly. And here are 10 that multiple people mentioned...

1. Cheese and potato chips.

2. Apples and cheese.

3. Meat and sour cream.

4. Ice cream and French fries.

5. Potato chips and ketchup.

6. Cream cheese and jelly.

7. Pizza and ketchup.

8. Popcorn and hot sauce.

9. Apple pie and cheddar cheese.

10. Peanut butter and pickles.

