Storing Certain Foods In The Fridge

A recent online poll asked about different foods, and whether you store them in the fridge or not. And over half-a-million votes were cast. Here are eight random foods, and where we stand...

1. Apples? 48% of us keep them in the fridge. 52% don't. Other fruits like oranges and lemons had similar results.

2. Ketchup, after it's opened? 88% refrigerate. 12% don't.

3. Bread? Only 25% of people said they store it in the fridge.

4. Peanut butter? 17% of people refrigerate it.

5. Avocados? 55% said yes, they store them in the fridge.

6. Tomatoes? 29% do NOT refrigerate them.

7. Eggs? 90% said yes, and 10% said they don't refrigerate.

8. Butter? 86% store it in the fridge. 14% don't.

