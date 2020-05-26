Steps For The Ideal Ice Cream Eating Experience

An expert in "sensory science" came up with a seven-step process that's supposed to give you the ideal ice cream eating experience. The one downside is it takes longer. But if you're REALLY serious about your ice cream, here are the steps...

1. Take it out of the freezer and let it defrost for about 15 minutes. When it's too cold, the aroma molecules don't release. And smell plays a huge role in how things taste.

2. Don't take too big of a bite. Half a teaspoon per bite is ideal.

3. Place the spoon upside down in your mouth, so the ice cream hits your tongue.

4. Roll the ice cream around in your mouth, and pay attention to how the smooth, creamy texture feels.

5. Breathe in through your mouth while the ice cream is in there. The air passing over it helps it hit more of your taste buds.

6. Don't swallow too soon. 12 seconds in your mouth is ideal.

7. Repeat with each bite to build up a, quote, "full ice cream taste profile."

Click Here to see more.