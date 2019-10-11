The States That Can Hold Their Liquor

The website Alcohol.org ranked all 50 states according to how well people can hold their liquor. They asked 2,500 people how many beers they have to drink before they start feeling drunk.

And according to the results, the state with the highest tolerance is ARIZONA at just over 4 beers. The national average was about three-and-a-half.

The ten states that can drink the most are Arizona . . . Michigan . . . Maine . . . Wisconsin . . . MISSOURI . . . Utah . . . Pennsylvania . . . South Dakota . . . Connecticut . . . and Vermont.

The state where people get drunk the quickest is Hawaii at just 2.7 beers in one sitting. Followed by Idaho . . . Arkansas . . . Montana . . . California . . . Tennessee . . . New Mexico . . . Kansas . . . Washington . . . and New Hampshire.

The survey also looked at which states have the most lightweights who get drunk off ONE beer. Montana has the most lightweights at 38%. And Wisconsin tied North Dakota for the least at 11.8%. That's compared to the national average of 21%.

