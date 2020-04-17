Starbucks Plans To Re-Open Its Closed Stores By June

Starbucks has taken some of the most drastic action during the pandemic as they shut down all of their stores without drive-thrus on March 20th. (Some Starbucks locations inside grocery stores have also remained open.)

So if you've been wondering when you'll get to have Starbucks again without sitting in a giant drive-thru line here's the answer...

Starting on May 3rd, Starbucks is going to start gradually re-opening its stores. And their plan is to have them all open by the beginning of June.

By the way, Starbucks has been paying all of its employees who haven't been working because the stores were shut down, and the people who HAVE been working the drive-thrus have been getting an extra $3-an-hour.

Click Here to see more.