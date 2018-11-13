Starbucks Holiday Drinks Around The World

Here are Starbucks' holiday drinks around the WORLD.

November 13, 2018
Tim Convy

(Photo by Alexander Bukin/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Here are some of the holiday drinks that Starbucks is serving up in other countries this year...

1.  The Christmas Tree Peppermint Dark Mocha in Australia.  That's peppermint mocha, dark chocolate, and green whipped cream.

2.  Black Forest Frappuccino in Brazil.  That's dark chocolate and cherry flavors.

3.  Christmas Panettone Latte in China.  It's basically a fruitcake-flavored latte, with dried fruit bits on top.

4.  Fudge Hot Chocolate in Germany.  It's hot chocolate with extra fudge syrup and gold chocolate curls on top.

5.  Cranberry White Chocolate Mocha Latte in Mexico.  That's a mocha made with sweeter white chocolate, with cranberry sauce on top of the whipped cream. 

Click Here to see more.

 

Tags: 
Y98
Starbucks
holiday
drinks
around
World
Courtney & Company