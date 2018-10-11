Spotify's Most Streamed Artists And Songs Of All Time

Spotify is 10 years old, if you can believe that. And in honor of the anniversary, they released lists of their most streamed artists and songs.

The Top 10 Most Streamed Artists:

1. Drake

2. Ed Sheeran

3. Eminem

4. The Weeknd

5. Rihanna

6. Kanye West

7. Coldplay

8. Justin Bieber

9. Calvin Harris

10. Ariana Grande

The Top 10 Most Streamed Songs:

1. "The Shape of You", Ed Sheeran

2. "One Dance", Drake

3. "Closer", The Chainsmokers and Halsey

4. "Rockstar", Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

5. "Thinking Out Loud", Ed Sheeran

6. "Lean On", Major Lazer and DJ Snake

7. "Despacito", Luis Fonzi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber

8. "Love Yourself", Justin Bieber

9. "Sorry", Justin Bieber

10. "Don't Let Me Down", The Chainsmokers

Click Here to see more.