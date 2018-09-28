Sophie Turner Discusses The Series Finale Of "Game Of Thrones"

I can't remember a time when a TV series finale was either universally loved or universally hated. And it looks like "Game of Thrones" will continue that trend.

Sophie Turner, better known on the series as Sansa Stark, has read the script, and she says, quote, "As an actor it was really satisfying . . . Who knows if it will be satisfying for the fans. I think a lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon, I think. I think it will be really interesting to see people's reactions, but for me reading the script it was just like heartbreaking to read at the very final page of the script it just says, 'End of Game of Thrones'. That was really emotional."

