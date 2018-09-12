Songs That Seem Offensive Now

Paramore recently announced that they're no longer playing the song "Misery Business" because of the line, "Once a whore you're nothing more, I'm sorry, that'll never change."

And Slash recently admitted that some of the old Guns N' Roses songs are "sort of sexist."

There are a lot of other songs that haven't survived the changing times. Here are a few of them:

1. "I Saw Her Standing There", The Beatles. "She was just 17 / You know what I mean."

2. "Under My Thumb", The Rolling Stones. It's all about controlling a woman, down to what she wears and how she talks.

3. "Young Girl", Gary Puckett & the Union Gap. "Young girl, Get out of my mind / My love for you is way out of line / Better run, girl, You're much too young, girl."

4. "In the Summertime", Mungo Jerry. "Have a drink, have a drive / Go out and see what you can find."

5. "He Hit Me (And It Felt Like a Kiss)", The Crystals. A woman is HAPPY that her man hit her after he found out she cheated, because that proves he loves her??!!

6. "Turning Japanese", The Vapors.

7. "Ur So Gay", Katy Perry.

8. "Baby It's Cold Outside", by whomever. This guy will do ANYTHING to convince his lady to stay the night. It's pretty inappropriate by today's standards, but people still consider it a Christmastime classic.

