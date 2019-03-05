A new survey by Frito-Lay found that salty snacks are more popular than spicy or sweet ones. Here are three stats about America's snacking habits...

1. Salty stuff is our most popular snack choice, like regular potato chips and peanuts. Cheesy or spicy snacks are next . . . things like Flamin' Hot Cheetos or chips with odd flavors. And sweet snacks like candy and cookies are third.

2. If you need to bring snacks to a friend's house, what do you grab? Somehow, the most common answer was . . . popcorn. About one in four people said it's probably what they'd buy if they needed to stop and pick something up on the way.

3. Two-thirds of us buy snacks at least once a week. And almost all of us buy them at least once a month.

