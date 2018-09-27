According to a new survey, three-quarters of Americans don't eat the traditional three meals a day anymore. Today, the average person eats two meals and three snacks every day.

The meal we're most likely to replace with some snacks is lunch.

So what are we eating for our "snack meals"? The five most common foods are: Cheese . . . crackers . . . fruit . . . chips . . . and nuts.

