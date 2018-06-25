Smirnoff Vodka $500 Giveaway
Smirnoff Is giving people $500 to share what they'd rather do than go to work after the Fourth of July.
June 25, 2018
The Fourth of July is on Wednesday next week. So it's gonna be REALLY tough to have that day off and then go back to work on Thursday and Friday. And the people at Smirnoff Vodka know it.
So right now, they're having a contest where you can leave a comment on their social media about what you'd RATHER be doing than going to work on those days, and 100 random people will win $500.
Click Here to see more.