Today is Singles Awareness Day... the day after Valentine's Day where we're all supposed to focus on our single friends so they don't have to spend NEXT Valentine's Day alone.

IF they want the help. According to a new survey, 90% of them say they don't like being single, but most of them don't actively wish they had a significant other. Or, at least, they won't admit they do.

Only 13% of single men say they wish they had a girlfriend, and only 6% of single women say they wish they had a boyfriend.

