The Scary Movies That Help You Burn Calories

Getting your heart rate up burns calories. And exercise isn't the only thing that does it. Scary movies do it too. A study in the U.K. found that watching a scary movie for 90 minutes burns about 150 calories which is about the same as a 30-minute walk.

Movies with "jump scares" work best. Here are ten scary movies the study looked at, and how many extra calories they burn...

1. "The Shining", 184 calories. (That's just 90 minutes of it, and it's a 2 hour and 26 minute movie. So if you watch the whole thing, it works out to 299 calories.)

2. "Jaws", 161 calories.

3. "The Exorcist", 158 calories.

4. "Alien", 152 calories.

5. "Saw", 133 calories.

6. "A Nightmare on Elm Street", 118 calories.

7. "Paranormal Activity", 111 calories.

8. "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre", 107 calories.

9. "The Blair Witch Project", 105 calories.

10. "Rec", 101 calories. (It's another found footage movie, like "Blair Witch".)

