It's National French Fry Day tomorrow, and a new survey found McDonald's fries are still our favorite.

It got more than twice as many votes as second place...

1. McDonald's with 43% of the vote.

2. Chick-fil-A, 18%.

3. Wendy's, 13%.

4. In-N-Out Burger, 9%.

5. Arby's, 8%.

6. Shake Shack, 5%.

7. Somewhere else, 4%.

