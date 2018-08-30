UltimateClassic Rock.com came out with a list of "Rock's Most Repetitive Songs".

Here are 10 highlights, in no particular order:

1. "Surfin' Bird" by The Trashmen, 1963.

2. "Best of You" by the Foo Fighters, 2005.

3. "Every Picture Tells a Story" by Rod Stewart, 1971.

4. "Give It Away", by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, 1991.

5. "Lovin' Touchin' Squeezin'" by Journey, 1979.

6. "Hey Jude" by the Beatles, 1968.

7. "Ain't No Sunshine" by Bill Withers, 1971.

8. "I'm Your Captain / Closer to Home" by Grand Funk Railroad, 1970.

9. "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" by Devo, 1978.

10. "Small Town" by John Mellencamp, 1985.

