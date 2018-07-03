The Right Way To Make A Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwich
What is the RIGHT WAY to make PB&J?
July 3, 2018
There's a big debate on Twitter right now over the right way to make PB&J. And the consensus is to put peanut butter on one piece of bread and jelly on the other, but there's also a vocal minority who put the peanut butter on one piece then spread jelly right on top of it.
What is the proper way to make a PB & J?— Lexie Ebensberger (@LexOnTheBeach26) June 23, 2018
RT for: bread then peanut butter, jelly on top on peanut butter then bread
Like for: bread then peanut butter, jelly on other piece of bread and place together
Trynna settle a discussion