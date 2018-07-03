The Right Way To Make A Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwich

What is the RIGHT WAY to make PB&J?

July 3, 2018
Tim Convy

(Dreamstime)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

There's a big debate on Twitter right now over the right way to make PB&J.  And the consensus is to put peanut butter on one piece of bread and jelly on the other, but there's also a vocal minority who put the peanut butter on one piece then spread jelly right on top of it.

Tags: 
Y98
PB&J
Right
way
make
To
peanut
Butter
jelly
Sandwich
Courtney & Company